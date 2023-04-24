Watch CBS News
Local News

Best Buddies to hold 2023 Friendship Walk in King of Prussia

By Janelle Burrell

/ CBS Philadelphia

Hundreds to attend the 2023 Best Buddies Friendship Walk in King Of Prussia
Hundreds to attend the 2023 Best Buddies Friendship Walk in King Of Prussia 04:50

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) -- This weekend, hundreds of people will be lacing up their shoes for the 2023 Best Buddies Friendship Walk. The walk raises money for the inclusion of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The wonderful event happens every year through the Best Buddies program.

Michelle Kelly and Ethan Silber from Lower Merion High School joined CBS News Philadelphia on Monday morning to discuss this year's walk. The two are part of the Best Buddies program.

The walk will begin Saturday at 630 Freedom Business Center Drive in King of Prussia.

Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. and the walk starts at 10 a.m.

You can register online up until the morning of the event.

CBS News Philadelphia's Janelle Burrell will emcee the event.

Janelle Burrell

Janelle Burrell anchors Eyewitness News This Morning and Eyewitness News at Noon along with Jim Donovan on Philadelphia's KYW-TV (CBS 3).

First published on April 24, 2023 / 9:45 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.