Best Buddies to hold 2023 Friendship Walk in King of Prussia

Hundreds to attend the 2023 Best Buddies Friendship Walk in King Of Prussia

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) -- This weekend, hundreds of people will be lacing up their shoes for the 2023 Best Buddies Friendship Walk. The walk raises money for the inclusion of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The wonderful event happens every year through the Best Buddies program.

Michelle Kelly and Ethan Silber from Lower Merion High School joined CBS News Philadelphia on Monday morning to discuss this year's walk. The two are part of the Best Buddies program.

The walk will begin Saturday at 630 Freedom Business Center Drive in King of Prussia.

Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. and the walk starts at 10 a.m.

You can register online up until the morning of the event.

CBS News Philadelphia's Janelle Burrell will emcee the event.