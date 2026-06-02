1 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, police say

One person is dead, and two others were taken to the hospital after a crash involving multiple vehicles in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. at East Bristol Road and Brownsville roads, police said.

Police said a person driving a Toyota RAV4 was involved in a domestic-related incident in Lower Southampton Township before the crash.

The person driving the Toyota RAV4 was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed, crossed into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle while attempting to pass a Hyundai Kona, according to police.

The Toyota then became airborne, struck a Honda SUV and a Ford pickup truck and rolled over. The driver of the Toyota died in the crash, police said.

The driver of the Hyundai Kona left the road and came to a rest after striking a fence on Bristol Road, according to police.

It's unclear if any drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Bensalem police.