Driver charged in connection to hit-and-run that killed Philadelphia man in Washington D.C.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Washington D.C. man has been charged with murder for allegedly killing a Philadelphia man during a hit-and-run while fleeing the Secret Service at the National Mall earlier in July, the United States Park Police said Thursday night.

Benjamin Robertson, 33, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder for the death of Bing Wong, a 75-year-old man from Philly.

Arrest made in fatal 17th Street NW hit-and-run crash that occurred on July 12. For more information: https://t.co/snpTuieYBK — USPPNEWS (@usparkpolicepio) July 27, 2023

Authorities said they attempted to stop Robertson because his vehicle had an expired registration.

Initially, it appeared Robertson was going to stop, but then he quickly fled southbound on 17th Street NW. Robertson then crossed a red traffic signal and struck multiple people, including Wong and a 13-year-old girl, as they were in the crosswalk at 17th Street NW and Constitution Avenue, the U.S. Park Police said.

Wong was taken to George Washington University Hospital, where he later died.

The 13-year-old suffered minor injuries, police said.