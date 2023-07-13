75-year-old Philadelphia man ID'd after killed in Washington D.C. as driver fled Secret Service

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The 75-year-old Philadelphia man who was struck and killed by a car fleeing the Secret Service at the National Mall in Washington D.C. Wednesday has been identified.

U.S. Park Police (USPP) said Bing Wong was fatally struck in a hit-and-run by an unidentified driver near the intersection of 17th and Constitution Avenue NW, as the driver was allegedly fleeing the Secret Service.

The Secret Service said they attempted to stop a vehicle because it has an expired registration. A search of the license plate number in DC's records shows three outstanding speeding tickets going back more than two years, with nearly $800 in unpaid fines.

A man was tragically killed today by a driver who fled officers for an expired registration. Police are working to locate the suspect and our deepest condolences go out to the victim's family Statement below from Uniformed Division pic.twitter.com/ZLQGA8lROb — Anthony Guglielmi (@SecretSvcSpox) July 12, 2023

The Secret Service said the suspect in the car indicated they would stop, but they then quickly fled southbound on 17th Street NW. The driver then crossed a red traffic signal and struck multiple people, including Wong and a 13-year-old girl, as they were in the crosswalk at 17th Street NW and Constitution Avenue, the U.S. Park Police said.

Wong was taken to George Washington University Hospital, where he later died.

The 13-year-old was treated for minor injuries and is expected to be OK.

Anyone with information on the suspect or identity is asked to call 911 immediately.