Cyclists ride 65 miles for 2023 "Ben to the Shore Bike Tour," Ben Franklin Bridge reopened

Cyclists prepare to ride 65 miles from Philly to AC for annual "Ben to the Shore Bike Tour"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One of the biggest bike rides in the region hits the pavement Sunday and it could impact your travels.

The Ben Franklin Bridge is back open as of *;30 a.m. after temporarily closing for the annual "Ben to the Shore Bike Tour."

Thousands of people will be pedaling their way from Philly down to Atlantic City in an effort to raise money for the families of fallen and critically injured emergency workers.

That 65-mile ride started at about 7 a.m.

There will be a special honor for fallen Pennsylvania State Troopers Martin Mack and Branden Sisca. They were killed in March 2022 by an alleged drunk driver on I-95.

Trooper Mack's widow, Stephanie is expected to make the ride. She'll be with over 2,000 other bike riders.

While the ride benefits the families of fallen and critically injured first responders, it also helps to raise funds to strengthen relations between police and the public.

Event organizers are hoping to raise $1.2 million this year for their efforts.

If you're not able to ride, you can still cheer these folks on. They'll mostly be riding on side roads from Philly to the Shore.

While the Ben Franklin was closed for part of the morning, the pedestrian walkway and PATCO services using the bridge were not affected.

Also, keep in mind that the route will go through various routes on the way to Atlantic City, so if you see bicyclists, slow down and let them through. There will be signs along the course as well.