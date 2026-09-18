2 taken to hospital after tree falls on Belmont Avenue in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, officials say

Two people were taken to the hospital after a large tree fell on cars on Belmont Avenue in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, Friday afternoon, according to Montgomery County dispatchers.

Belmont Avenue is closed between Rock Hill Road and the Schuylkill Expressway ramps as of 2:15 p.m. Friday. The tree is blocking Belmont Avenue at the intersection with Old Belmont Avenue.

First responders had to pull two people out of a car, and they were taken to an area hospital, a Lower Merion police superintendent said. Their injuries appear to be minor.

Eleven customers in the area are without power, according to PECO.

This is a developing story and will be updated.