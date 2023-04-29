Big Lots to accept Bed Bath & Beyond coupons in Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Add Big Lots to the growing list of companies accepting Bed Bath & Beyond coupons. The furniture retail company said customers can use their Bed Bath & Beyond coupons through May 7.

In a news release, Big Lots announced customers with a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon will get 20% off their purchases of $50 or more.

"At Big Lots, our mission is to help people live big and save lots, which means we're always thinking of ways to step up and deliver even more value to consumers," Big Lots president Bruce Thorn said. "For anyone who has missed their last opportunity to redeem one of these coupons, Big Lots is opening our doors to help you save on your entire purchase."

Earlier this week, Bed Bath & Beyond filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The struggling New Jersey company stopped accepting coupons on Wednesday.

The department store Boscov's said Thursday it too will accept Bed Bath & Beyond coupons.

On Wednesday, the Container Store said it will also take coupons for a limited time.

Big Lots has a list of locations in the Philadelphia area on its website.