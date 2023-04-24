Bed Bath & Beyond to stop accepting coupons this week

UNION, N.J. (CBS) -- If you're holding onto a coupon or gift card from Bed Bath & Beyond, you better use it soon. The struggling New Jersey-based company has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

In its filing, the company said it expects to close its remaining 475 stores by the end of June. That figure includes 125 buybuy BABY stores.

The company said it will still try to sell some or all of its business.

If you have coupons, the company says it'll stop accepting them Wednesday, the same day store closing sales are expected to begin.