Bed Bath & Beyond coupons can be used at Boscov's stores in Philadelphia region
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The department store Boscov's announced Thursday that customers can use their Bed Bath & Beyond coupons in one of their over 15 locations in the Philadelphia region.
Earlier this week, Bed Bath & Beyond filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Tuesday was the final day the retailer accepted those famous blue coupons ahead of liquidating their inventory.
All Bed Bath & Beyond stores are expected to close by the end of June.
