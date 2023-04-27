Bed Bath & Beyond coupons can be used at Boscov's stores in Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The department store Boscov's announced Thursday that customers can use their Bed Bath & Beyond coupons in one of their over 15 locations in the Philadelphia region.

Earlier this week, Bed Bath & Beyond filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Tuesday was the final day the retailer accepted those famous blue coupons ahead of liquidating their inventory.

All Bed Bath & Beyond stores are expected to close by the end of June.