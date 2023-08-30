Watch CBS News
4 people, dog rescued from sinking boat in Barnegat Bay, New Jersey

By Nikki DeMentri

/ CBS Philadelphia

OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) -- The Coast Guard rescued four people and a dog from a boat taking on water Sunday near the Forked River in Barnegat Bay.

A 29-foot response boat -- carrying a small crew from Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light in New Jersey -- discovered the sinking 30-foot recreational boat while already underway for operations.

The Coast Guard crew transferred the four people and their dog aboard the rescue boat. The recreational boat capsized moments after completing the personnel transfer.

Chief Petty Officer Cynthia Oldham

"The boat's owner believes the boat was taking on water due to a loose plug, but the compartment was not accessible to confirm," said Chief Warrant Officer James B. Corbisiero, Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light's commanding officer. "The timing of this rescue was fortunate; I commend the Coast Guard boat crew's attentiveness and fast actions to aid these people and their dog."

The Coast Guard crew took the rescued people and dog into a marina in Lanoka Harbor, New Jersey. A commercial salvage company righted the boat and towed it into the same marina.

There are no reported injuries.

To learn about safe, responsible boating visit boatus.org

Nikki DeMentri
Nikki DeMentri is a general assignment reporter with CBS Philadelphia. The Central New Jersey native is thrilled she is sharing the stories of where she grew up.

First published on August 30, 2023 / 10:49 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

