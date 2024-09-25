Bam Margera will go to rehab after being released from jail, attorney says

Former "Jackass" star Bam Margera is being released from jail in Chester County, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday after violating his probation earlier this month.

As part of his release, Margera will spend at least 28 days at a rehabilitation facility.

"Today was a good day in court for Mr. Margera," Michael van deer Veen, Margera's attorney, said. "He is being released from jail today and going for some short-term treatment. He is back on the road to his successful career and wonderful life with his wife."

Margera, a Chester County native, was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police on Sept. 16 after driving under the influence in Fulton County. At the time, Margera was on probation after pleading guilty to assaulting his brother and making threats to other family members.

At a hearing in Chester County Court on Monday, Sept. 23, van der Veen and attorney William Brennan said Margera would also undergo addiction evaluation.

"He's interested in getting better," van der Veen said. "He's interested in getting this case behind him, and we're going to make sure that happens."