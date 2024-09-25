Watch CBS News
Local News

Bam Margera will go to rehab after being released from jail, attorney says

By Alexandra Simon

/ CBS Philadelphia

Former "Jackass" star Bam Margera to undergo court-ordered addiction evaluation
Former "Jackass" star Bam Margera to undergo court-ordered addiction evaluation 00:47

Former "Jackass" star Bam Margera is being released from jail in Chester County, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday after violating his probation earlier this month.

As part of his release, Margera will spend at least 28 days at a rehabilitation facility.

"Today was a good day in court for Mr. Margera," Michael van deer Veen, Margera's attorney, said. "He is being released from jail today and going for some short-term treatment. He is back on the road to his successful career and wonderful life with his wife."

Margera, a Chester County native, was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police on Sept. 16 after driving under the influence in Fulton County. At the time, Margera was on probation after pleading guilty to assaulting his brother and making threats to other family members.

At a hearing in Chester County Court on Monday, Sept. 23, van der Veen and attorney William Brennan said Margera would also undergo addiction evaluation.

"He's interested in getting better," van der Veen said. "He's interested in getting this case behind him, and we're going to make sure that happens."

Alexandra Simon

Alexandra Simon is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Alex started her career at CBS21 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania before joining KARE 11 News in Minneapolis, where she covered breaking news, features and often cold weather.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.