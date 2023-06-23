Bagels and Co. turning your favorite snacks into breakfast

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Bagels and Co. opened its second location in two days Friday. Its new Brewerytown location at 3163 N. 31st Street is the shop's fourth in Philadelphia.

On Thursday, its Center City/Rittenhouse location at 1526 Sansom Street joined its other two city locations in Northern Liberties and Fishtown.

The chain renames one of its sandwiches every time it opens a new location. The "B-Town" includes a chicken cutlet, lettuce, tomato, bacon, mozzarella cheese and red wine vinegar.

"Right now, we have four open," said Gibbons, the co-owner of Glu Hospitality, which owns Bagels and Co. "So we have our 'No Libs', our 'Rittenhouse', our 'B-Town', and our 'Frankford' Turkey."

The chain opened in 2021.

Gibbons said the opportunity came from a café space given during the pandemic.

"We weren't sure what we wanted to do, and we we're like 'eh, let's do a bagel shop,'" Gibbons said. "So, kind of figured it out, and, you know, it did really well, so that's why we're opening up so many more now."

Gibbons is originally from the New York City area. He said he grew up eating bagels and the "crazy cream cheeses and bagel flavors" many of them offer inspired him to replicate the same thing in Philadelphia.

"We have close to three-dozen cream cheeses – and we're always coming up with new, exciting flavors," Gibbons said. "We have a ton of tofu and vegan options as well, which is exciting for people. But we're always trying to get creative… you know – whenever an idea comes out. We have a commissary where I'll get with the chefs and we'll kind of whip up something, see if it tastes good."

In addition to seasonal bagels and cream cheeses, Gibbons said Bagels and Co. sold a green cream cheese for the Eagles' Super Bowl appearance earlier this year. There are also new concoctions being made.

Bagels and Co. debuted a Cheddar Dorito bagel, with Dorito cream cheese. Also new to the menu, an Oreo bagel with Cookie Monster cream cheese.

Gibbons said its "classic" rainbow bagel with Birthday Cake cream cheese is a hit with customers.

"It's really cool, especially when families come in and little kids -- it looks like ice cream to them in the deli case," he said.

Bagels and Co.'s website said two more locations in Philadelphia are coming soon – one on the Temple University campus at 1431 Cecil B. Moore Ave., and its Midtown location on 17 South 11th St.

The company is also preparing to open a location in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.