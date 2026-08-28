Back-to-school shoppers find savings in secondhand stores

As back-to-school shopping costs continue to strain family budgets, more consumers are turning to thrift stores, resale platforms and hand-me-downs to stretch their dollars while reducing waste.

For Philadelphia mom of three Grace Mihalich, shopping secondhand has become an important strategy for keeping up with her children's growing needs.

Mihalich, who shares thrift shopping tips and finds with thousands of followers on Instagram, says buying used clothing is as much about saving money as sustainability.

"It's also just keeping stuff out of landfills," she said.

Thrifting becomes more popular

At the Goodwill store on Oregon Avenue in South Philadelphia, manager Amanda Grullon says the customer base has changed significantly over the past several years. Social media has helped make thrifting more mainstream, she said, particularly among younger shoppers looking for unique items they cannot find elsewhere.

"I want to say thrifting has become more trendy with social media being such a big influence," Grullon said. "You're definitely seeing more of a younger mid-20s crowd coming in."

She said shoppers are increasingly focused on finding deals, embracing sustainability and purchasing items that still have plenty of life left.

Brand names at lower prices

Grullon says thrift shoppers can find recognizable brands at a fraction of their original retail cost. Goodwill shoppers can often find items from Nike, Under Armour and other popular brands for significantly less than they would pay in traditional retail stores.

Grullon highlighted a pair of Abercrombie jeans priced at $5.99. She estimated the same pair could retail for about $60 new.

The store also carries affordable options for back-to-school shoppers, with backpacks, supplies, kids' clothing beginning at $3.99, sweaters starting at $7.99 and jeans priced at $5.99.

More than just savings

Grullon said outdated perceptions about thrift shopping have largely disappeared.

"Thrifting or Goodwill used to have the idea of you were less fortunate if you shopped at Goodwill," she said. "I don't think that's the case anymore."

She said everyone from business owners to higher-income shoppers now donate and shop at Goodwill stores.

Beyond savings and sustainability, purchases at Goodwill also support community programs, including workforce training, adult education, ESL classes and opportunities for people pursuing a high school diploma.

For many families, the appeal of secondhand shopping is simple: lower prices, less waste and a chance to support programs that benefit the community.

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