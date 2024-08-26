Pennsylvania students share their favorite parts about the first day of school as they embark on new year

Philadelphia school kids share their favorite part about the first day of school

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For students at Francis Scott Key Elementary in South Philadelphia, the start of the school year Monday marked a fresh beginning. For some, the highlight of the day took place outside the classroom.

"Recess and lunch," said 7-year-old Kymoni Chea, a second grader at the school, when asked about his favorite part of the day.

Third grader Jolee Adair, 8, echoed the excitement, saying, "Probably seeing my friends."

The reunion with classmates helped calm the nerves of some students.

"When I got to school, I got a little bit scared, but then when I saw my friend, I got excited," said Zainab Aslam, a second grader.

Monday's start of the school year saw approximately 200,000 Philadelphia public school students returning to classrooms. The day began with school officials ceremoniously ringing in the first full day at Franklin S. Edmonds School in East Mount Airy.

By the day's end, the district had announced early dismissal for 63 schools on Tuesday and Wednesday, due to heat. Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington said the district will continue to monitor the weather.

"We could get into September and still have hot weather," Watlington said. "So, I think the real issue is we've got to find a way to get all of our schools air-conditioned so that our kids can get more learning, not less."

As the final bell rang, Aslam couldn't wait to share her day with her dad.

"I hug him and I tell him about my day," she said.

Her father, Zak Aslam, said the walk home from school is always filled with stories.

"The whole way home, that's what we're talking about. It's a continuous rant. It's just one long sentence that never ends," he said.

For Zainab and thousands of other students, the school year is off to a story-filled start.

Monday also marked the start of a new school year for 12,000 students at the West Chester Area School District.

Staff members were on hand at Fern Hill Elementary School to greet students as they walked into the building Monday morning.

"I'm excited about to like, play with all the new toys and stuff," kindergartener Bodhi Wells said.

Students said they were excited to meet their teachers and classmates. It was an emotional day for them and their parents. Stephanie Peery sent her daughter off to first grade.

"She's very, very nervous," Peery said. "I'm sad she's getting older, but it's the circle of life. It's what happens."

Kristin Bartholomew is the mother of a first grader. She couldn't help but cry as she watched her son head off to school.

"Tears are flowing," Bartholomew said. "I'm very proud of him."

While there aren't any major changes at the elementary schools this year, West Chester Area School District superintendent Dr. David Christopher said there are changes for the middle and high schools. The district will be strictly enforcing its policy that students not use their phones during instructional time.

"We weren't as consistent last year in terms of our expectations," Christopher said. "I think it really depended more on who your staff member was. And I think this year, we said no, this has to be kind of a district-wide thing."

Christopher said staff members worked hard to make sure the first day of school would be a success. That includes hiring more bus drivers and adding more routes.

Students have high expectations for the school year.

"It's going to be great," first grader Nick Campanile said.