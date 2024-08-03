Nearly 1,000 backpacks stuffed with school supplies given away at Camden back-to-school event

Hundreds of backpacks handed out at back-to-school Bookbag Bash in Camden

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Though the school year hasn't yet started, 7-year-old Arianna Moore is already preparing for show-and-tell. On Saturday, she shared everything inside her brand new backpack.

"I got a glue stick, I got some scissors and I got some crayons," Moore said.

Moore received one of the 997 free backpacks stuffed with school supplies at a back-to-school bash at The Creative Arts Morgan Village Academy. The event was hosted by the nonprofit Parents Invincible and the City of Camden. More than 36 organizations came together for the free event providing school supplies, haircuts, crafts and lunch for families.

"I came out here to experience the new stuff at every single table," Moore said. Her mother, Reya Crossland, appreciated the critical savings for the upcoming school year.

"It's a lot of help," Crossland, a mother of five, said. "Especially for the parents that have a lot of kids, or parents that are not working or parents that can't get it. It's really hard, so we appreciate it!"

Quincy Boone, a father of three, said saving money here will help him fund other school-related expenses, like transportation.

"Around this time of year everything gets put towards the kids," Boone said.

Local leaders emphasized the importance of events like these, especially in light of recent changes. Last month, the New Jersey Division of Taxation announced the repeal of the 10-day, tax-free school supply shopping holiday.

"It is a bummer," said Camden Councilman Arthur Barclay. "But again, that's why we do things like that, where we do partner with all the different companies and corporations here in our city, different nonprofits to make things like this come to existence."