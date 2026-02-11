Infant stabbed in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, apartment, investigation underway

Authorities are investigating a stabbing incident that sent an infant to the hospital Wednesday morning, according to Chester County emergency officials.

The stabbing happened on the 2200 block of Smithbridge Drive in a gated apartment complex in Coatesville, Pennsylvania. Crews were called out around 11:30 a.m.

The child was transported to an area hospital and there's no word on their condition.

The baby's exact age is unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated.