As the holiday shopping season gets underway, many consumers are still working to recover from last year's spending.

About one in four shoppers say they are still paying off debt from holiday purchases made a year ago, according to a recent U.S. News survey.

Meanwhile, shoppers are expected to spend nearly $900 on gifts alone this holiday season, according to NerdWallet, before factoring in costs such as food, decorations, travel and entertainment.

On the latest episode of the In Your Corner podcast, certified financial planner and founder of Forge Wealth Management, Regina McCann Hess, says the key to avoiding holiday debt often comes down to planning and changing spending habits before the busiest shopping weeks arrive.

Start with a plan and shop with intention

One of McCann Hess' biggest recommendations is what she calls "slow shopping," a strategy focused on planning purchases in advance rather than making impulse buys at the last minute.

She encourages shoppers to be intentional by creating a gift list, establishing an overall budget and determining how much they can realistically spend on each person before making purchases.

"Maybe now's the time you start making your list of who you have to buy for, making your overall budget, and then how much can you spend on each person?" McCann Hess said.

The $30-a-day challenge

McCann Hess said starting to save small amounts each day now can help put you in a better spot to avoid taking on more debt during the holidays.

"If you did $30 a day, for a month, that would give you about $990," she said, adding that breaking the goal into a daily amount can feel more manageable.

"Thirty dollars feels like, 'Oh, I think I can do that,'" she said.

For shoppers unable to save $30 a day, she said the important thing is building the habit, whether that means setting aside $10, $20 or another amount that fits within their budget.

Look for money hiding in your budget

Hess also recommends reviewing recurring subscriptions and cutting unnecessary expenses.

"Look at those subscriptions. We all have them," she said while recounting how she discovered a recurring battery shipment she no longer needed.

She also pointed to food delivery services as an area where spending can quietly pile up, sharing an example of a McDonald's order that ended up costing roughly $25 after fees and delivery charges.

You can find the full conversation on the CBS Philadelphia YouTube channel or wherever you get your podcasts.

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