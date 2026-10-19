New Jersey police officer seriously injured in suspected DUI crash

A 26-year-old Middle Township police officer faces a long recovery after a suspected drunk driver struck him on the side of a road in Cape May County, New Jersey.

Patrolman Austin Kapurelos was standing on the shoulder of Route 47 South around 10 p.m. Friday, waiting to return to his patrol vehicle after a traffic stop, when officials said another driver veered off the road and hit him.

Kapurelos was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The driver stayed at the scene and was charged with driving while intoxicated.

"Austin's got a long road to recovery," Middle Township Police Chief Tracey Super said. "He's going to require several surgeries. Several broken bones. He's going to be in the hospital for a long time. He's going to require rehabilitation."

Super said the crash was frustrating because Kapurelos was doing his job to protect the public.

"The officer's doing his job. He's probably out there looking for drunk drivers himself and he was hit," Super said. "He's in bad shape."

Kapurelos had been with the department for less than a year as a seasonal officer. He and his wife were married earlier this month.

Super said the department has received an outpour of support from people across South Jersey and fellow law enforcement officers.

"There's been an outpouring of well-wishers online and in public from the public and the community and also our brothers and sisters in blue," Super said. "It makes you feel good that people are standing behind us."

The department is also working to raise money to help Kapurelos and his wife as he begins a lengthy recovery.

Super urged anyone who has been drinking to plan for a safe ride home rather than getting behind the wheel.

"There's plenty of opportunities to get rides from friends. There's ride share apps. Just find a designated driver," Super said. "Just be careful."