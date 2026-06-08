Thieves try to blow up ATM during robbery in North Philadelphia

Philadelphia Police are looking for three suspects accused of trying to blow up an ATM before robbing a convenience store in the city's Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood Sunday night.

Police said officers were called to the 1700 block of West Butler Street around 10:15 p.m. after being notified of a robbery. According to police, investigators learned that a man entered the business and placed an "unknown object" near the ATM, which exploded a few moments later.

The suspect fled from the store, but immediately after the explosion, a dark blue vehicle pulled up to the scene and two more male suspects jumped out, police said.

One of the suspects displayed a gun under his shirt, while the second took vapes and cigarettes from the counter. They tried to steal cash from the register, but were unsuccessful and eventually ran from the store, police said.

No one was hurt during the explosion or robbery.

Officials with the Philadelphia Fire Marshal's Office and Philadelphia Police Bomb Squad also responded to the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.