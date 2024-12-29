Atlantic County Sheriff's Office warns residents about scam caller pretending to be police officer asking for money

Atlantic County Sheriff's Office warns public about new phone call scam asking people for money

The Atlantic County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a new scam phone caller pretending to be a law enforcement officer telling people there are warrants out for their arrests.

According to a social media post by the sheriff's office, the scammer will identify himself to residents as "Captain Hendrickson" or "Officer Kevin Henry." The scammer will then tell the person on the other end of the line there is a warrant out for their arrest for missing jury duty or another court obligation.

SCAM ALERT: The Atlantic County Sheriff's Office has received numerous reports of an individual, who is identifying... Posted by Atlantic County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, December 28, 2024

"Captain Hendrickson" then tries to get residents to come to the courthouse to sign a document showing they didn't respond to their court appearance. Then, the scammer ultimately tries to get the residents to pay them money for the warrants before going to the sheriff's office, or else they could be taken into custody for three days.

However, police have debunked these phony calls and say there is no "Captain Hendrickson" or "Officer Kevin Henry" employed in the sheriff's office.

Atlantic County police are reminding residents they'll never ask you for money or to make a payment to them through gift cards, or Coinstar Machines over the phone.

If you receive a scam phone call like this, investigators ask that you hang up and not give the caller any form of payment or personal information. Police urge you to then report it to the Sheriff's Office Communications Unit at 609-909-7200