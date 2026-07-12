7 hurt when 2 Atlantic City police ATVs crash into pedestrians, tram on boardwalk, officials say

Seven people were hurt Saturday afternoon when two police ATVs crashed on the Atlantic City, New Jersey, boardwalk, hitting multiple pedestrians and the tram.

Seven people, including the two officers, were treated for their injuries at an area hospital, Atlantic City police said in a statement. The crash happened around 1:40 p.m. at Brighton Avenue and the boardwalk.

Video shared on social media shows the chain reaction crash in which one police all-terrain vehicle rear-ends another, pushing it into at least two pedestrians and then hitting a boardwalk tram car.

At least one of the officers appears to fall off his vehicle, and the video shows EMS workers treating victims at the scene.

Police are investigating the incident.