10 rescued, 3 hospitalized, after multi-unit fire in Atlantic City, mayor says

By Danielle Ellis

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Three people hospitalized are among 10 rescued from a fire in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Wednesday.

Fire crews were dispatched just after 1 p.m. after six homes with multiple units inside caught fire, according to Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Jr.

Three people were transported to the hospital, the mayor said.

Atlantic City police are asking people to avoid the Belfield Avenue area, including New York Avenue to Kentucky Avenue on both Atlantic and Pacific Avenues.

Firefighters are still on the scene and the Red Cross is responding for those displaced. There has been no word on what started the blaze.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information become available. 

First published on June 21, 2023 / 3:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

