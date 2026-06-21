New Jersey man dies after crash on Atlantic City Expressway, police say

A New Jersey man died after a crash on the Atlantic City Expressway Saturday night, police said.

Joseph J. Pagano Jr., 34, from Manahawkin, was driving west on the Atlantic City Expressway in Hamilton Township, Atlantic County, when he was involved in a crash with two other vehicles around 10:15 p.m., according to New Jersey State Police.

Pagano pulled over and got out of his car. He walked through the westbound lanes of the highway and was struck by a Nissan SUV in the left lane. A Kia vehicle then struck the Nissan, police said.

Pagano died of his injuries. Three passengers in the Nissan and the driver and two passengers in the Kia were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, police said.