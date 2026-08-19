Over 150 years later, the boardwalk remains the heart of Atlantic City, New Jersey

From souvenir shops to restaurants, casinos and hotels, many people consider the boardwalk the heart of Atlantic City, New Jersey.

"I enjoy walking around, looking at the stands, the beach," Erminie Pennisi said.

"Seeing the birds fly, the people, the food," Cynthia Lewis said.

"You got the ocean. You see all types of people from all walks of life," Joseph Smith said.

Generations of families, visitors and vacationers have been walking the boards, soaking in the sights and experiencing a key piece of Atlantic City's history.

"Everything that used to be and everything that is, is based around the boardwalk," Heather Perez, an Atlantic County historian, said.

This summer marks 156 years of the Atlantic City Boardwalk. The first section of the boardwalk opened on June 26, 1870.

Perez says Atlantic City was becoming a popular summer resort, and the idea for the first wooden walkway all started with keeping sand out of railroad cars and hotels.

"The hotel owners were frustrated because the women in their long Victorian gowns were tracking all of this sand into the lobbies and they were trying to sweep and get all the sand out of their carpets and their floors," Perez said.

At that time, the boardwalk was only 1 mile long and 8 feet wide, and it could be taken apart and preserved during the winter.

But as the city grew in popularity, so did the boardwalk. In 1898, Steel Pier opened, which became a venue for entertainment and excitement.

"I do think that they saw opportunity here. It's a place people could come on vacation," Danielle Osakwe, archivist at the Atlantic City Free Public Library, said.

In 1921, the Miss America pageant was founded, a major event held in Atlantic City for decades that helped extend the tourism season. Later came the casinos, and the boardwalk's popularity over the years has led to new attractions and businesses.

"It's had so much influence. It's been the inspiration for a lot of different things around the country, but it's still here and it's still going on. I just think that's pretty neat," Osakwe said.

Today, the Atlantic City boardwalk stretches a little more than 5 miles long. Some businesses have come and gone, but the boardwalk is still bustling with activity. Steel Pier still entertains families, and the wooden walkway remains a tradition for many families.

"We just have a super time. There's lots to do on the boardwalk," Larry Zimmerman said.

"You cannot have Atlantic City without the boardwalk. It's tied together," Perez said.