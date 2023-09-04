1 dead, multiple water rescues made as rip currents rock Jersey Shore

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Up and down the Jersey Shore, there were reports of rip currents, rough waves and water rescues over Labor Day weekend.

The rip currents kept beach patrols up and down the shore busy throughout the holiday.

In Belmar, there were six rescues and one swimmer died.

The head of the beach patrol in Ocean City told CBS Philadelphia lifeguards had at least 13 rescues on Sunday alone.

"It was really serious rip currents, we really had to keep on our toes," Beach Patrol Chief of Operations Erich Becker said.

It was fun in the sun as people crowded the Jersey Shore for one final summer trip.

But people getting in the water had to have their guard up this holiday weekend with strong rip currents still hanging around.

The beach-goers CBS Philadelphia talked with took notice.

"People are surfing, I've never seen people surf like that here before and actually make it up on the waves," Julia Lee said.

"There was a rescue, they had to go get a bunch of people because they were too deep and they got sucked out by the rip current," Jack Fraino said.

Becker says the rip currents can take a swimmer by surprise very quickly.

"Within a minute people are panicking, which means they lose their energy, they stop breathing properly, they start to swallow water. It happens quick," Becker said.

Beach patrols are also up against smaller staff this weekend – with many summer lifeguards already back in school.

At guarded beaches, Becker says right now they're telling swimmers to only go waist-deep. He says your best bet is to make sure you can stand.

"If you're able to touch the ground, stay about waist high, maybe a little chest high, and you're able to walk around, that's the best way. You can walk yourself out of the water," Becker said.

Beach-goers CBS Philadelphia talked with know it's not just up to the lifeguards to keep them safe.

"These guys have worked tirelessly over the last couple of days and done some amazing things and kept everybody safe, but if you're not willing to take some safety precautions yourself, you're setting yourself up for a problem," Carol Wilson said.

This is the last day for lifeguards at most of Ocean City's beaches. Six beaches will still be guarded until September 17.