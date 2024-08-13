Businesses feeling the pain of 2024 Atlantic City Airshow being canceled: "It's a big disappointment"

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ (CBS) — Helicopters hovered over the shoreline, seagulls circled the boardwalk, and Drone Watch 3 over the beach were some of the only things visible in the air Tuesday in Atlantic City.

"It's a big disappointment, we had been coming for almost every year," Dan Corradetti said.

Dan and Marilyn Corradetti said they booked a hotel at Ocean Casino Resort months ago and planned to watch the 2024 Visit Atlantic City Airshow, but they decided to make the trip anyway after it was announced this year's show was canceled.

"So we just saw a helicopter and we got real excited about that," Corradetti said.

"It gave me a sense of pride and patriotism, and I'm sorry to see it not here," John Harrison said.

In July, the Greater Atlantic City Chamber announced the airshow was scrapped due to a major act withdrawing from the event. The popular show attracts about half a million people. It first hit turbulence in the spring because of financial reasons, but the Governor's Office said the South Jersey Transportation Authority would give $300,000 to help fund the event.

"Hopefully, we can regroup and get it together for the future," Mayor Marty Small said.

Small said the show brings in millions for the local economy, and the cancellation was beyond the city's control. He is one of the many people who would like to see it back in 2025.

"Businesses in the summer season are counting on this revenue, counting on people to come here not only gamble, but shop in stores, and eat in restaurants," Small said.

"It's going to hurt our business a little bit," said Abdul Rauf, who owns Beach Apparel on the boardwalk.

Rauf said business has already been slow this summer with families spending less money. Now, he said he will lose another five to 10% in sales with the airshow canceled.

"Not just the airshow, but we don't have any beach concerts this year, so this was another negative impact on our business," Rauf said.

CBS News Philadelphia reached out to the Chamber to see if the airshow would return next year but was told no comment.