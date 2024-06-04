Watch CBS News
AT&T says nationwide issue affecting ability of customers to make calls

By Kate Gibson

Edited By Alain Sherter

/ CBS News

AT&T on Tuesday said the telecommunications company and other wireless carriers are working to diagnose and resolve an issue keeping customers from completing calls across the U.S.

"There is a nationwide issue that is affecting the ability of customers to complete calls between carriers. The carriers are working as quickly as possible to diagnose and resolve the issue," the carrier stated in a post on X.

First published on June 4, 2024 / 5:10 PM EDT

