Asthma Peak Week: Philadelphia ranks among most challenging cities for people with asthma

It's Asthma Peak Week: Here's what you need to know to stay healthy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Doctors see more people for asthma-related issues in September than any other month, and the third week of the month is known as Asthma Peak Week.

Kenneth Mendez is president of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

"It really has to do with kids going back to school, their colds and respiratory infections," Mendez said, "and those can be triggers for asthma. Add to that the fall allergy season. You also have leaf mold and then wildfires. Hurricanes create mold and all those things combined to be irritants for your asthma."

25% of hospitalizations for kids with asthma happen in September.

Philadelphia is ranked among one of the most challenging cities for people with asthma. The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America says the ragweed here is a big trigger for asthma attacks, but there are things you can do to reduce the risk.

"Make sure that you have healthy indoor air, so clean air," Mendez said. "So use a certified asthma and allergy-friendly air cleaner inside because you spend 90% of your time indoors."

Doctors say is also critical to have an asthma action plan.

"It basically has on there what you should do to monitor how you're feeling and how you're breathing, what areas you're falling into and what you need to do if that happens," Mendez said. "So having rescue medication nearby, which is generally known as Albuterol and then knowing when to go to the emergency room."

Mendez says to make sure you get a flu shot this fall, which will help reduce the risk for asthma complications.

Doctors say this is an especially bad ragweed season because of all the rain followed by high heat in August.

The ragweed count in the Philadelphia region is high Friday, being whipped around by the windy conditions. It's expected to be bad for the next week or two until the first freeze.