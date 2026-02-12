Asher's Chocolate Co. helping make Pennsylvania the "snack belt of America" for over a century

Asher's Chocolate Co. started more than 130 years ago in the Germantown neighborhood of Philadelphia. Today, the fifth generation of the Asher family is helping run the company based out of Souderton, Montgomery County.

"Pennsylvania is the snack belt of America," Chester Asher, part of the fifth generation and director of marketing, said, "and we play a big part in that."

While it's not even Valentine's Day, springtime has taken over the production floor.

"We produce all of our seasons a couple months in advance because our retailers need to get that product on their shelves in time to have a selling season, as well," Asher said.

CBS News Philadelphia

The company has some 500 "everyday products." They make up to 800 seasonally. In Souderton, they run production five days a week.

Out in the retail shop, longtime employee Mary Ellen "Mel" Ruskowski showed off just some of those products made feet away.

"I feel like a part of the family. And everyone I work with — I've worked with people, some of them, 30, 40 years and that's a big thing you don't see anymore," Ruskowski said.

Ruskowski has worked at Asher's for more than 40 years and is reflecting on how the iconic small business plays a part in the America 250 story.

"With the country being 250 years old, we've watched everything evolve — just as Asher's has evolved," Ruskowski said.