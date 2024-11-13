Watch CBS News
Crime

Teen arrested for intentionally starting wildfire in Evesham Township, New Jersey, police say

By Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

A teen was arrested for arson in connection with a wildfire in Burlington County, New Jersey, a day before Halloween, the Evesham Police announced in an update on Wednesday.

According to the release from police, a 14-year-old boy from Marlton, New Jersey, faces charges of aggravated arson and causing or risking widespread injury or damage.

The teen was arrested on Nov. 4 and is in custody at the Middlesex Juvenile Detention Center awaiting his first appearance.

Police said they responded to a wildfire in the area of Sycamore Drive and the Berlin Township border on Oct. 30 in Evesham Township. The fire burned over 52 acres for several days with fire officials combatting the flames and fortunately, no structures were damaged.

An investigation by the Evesham Police Investigative Bureau, the Evesham Fire Department and the New Jersey Forest Fire Service identified the fire as arson after finding evidence. They also identified a juvenile who they say intentionally started the fire, according to the release.

Police said there's also an investigation possibly linking the wildfire on Oct. 30 to the Bethany Run Wildfire on Nov. 7 that was also in Evesham Township.

The Bethany Run Wildfire grew to 375 acres and caused evacuations and road closures. That fire was eventually contained and no structures were damaged.

In this ongoing investigation, police urge anyone with information about the two wildfires to call the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, confidential tip line at 856-983-4699 and email MahanD@eveshampd.org. Anonymous tips text ETPDTIP to 847411.

Taleisha Newbill

Taleisha Newbill is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Taleisha has previously worked at NBC affiliate WOWT and FOX 42/KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska. She covers breaking news, crime, entertainment and feel-good stories.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.