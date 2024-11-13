Teen arrested for intentionally starting wildfire in Evesham Township, New Jersey, police say

A teen was arrested for arson in connection with a wildfire in Burlington County, New Jersey, a day before Halloween, the Evesham Police announced in an update on Wednesday.

According to the release from police, a 14-year-old boy from Marlton, New Jersey, faces charges of aggravated arson and causing or risking widespread injury or damage.

The teen was arrested on Nov. 4 and is in custody at the Middlesex Juvenile Detention Center awaiting his first appearance.

Police said they responded to a wildfire in the area of Sycamore Drive and the Berlin Township border on Oct. 30 in Evesham Township. The fire burned over 52 acres for several days with fire officials combatting the flames and fortunately, no structures were damaged.

An investigation by the Evesham Police Investigative Bureau, the Evesham Fire Department and the New Jersey Forest Fire Service identified the fire as arson after finding evidence. They also identified a juvenile who they say intentionally started the fire, according to the release.

Police said there's also an investigation possibly linking the wildfire on Oct. 30 to the Bethany Run Wildfire on Nov. 7 that was also in Evesham Township.

The Bethany Run Wildfire grew to 375 acres and caused evacuations and road closures. That fire was eventually contained and no structures were damaged.

In this ongoing investigation, police urge anyone with information about the two wildfires to call the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, confidential tip line at 856-983-4699 and email MahanD@eveshampd.org. Anonymous tips text ETPDTIP to 847411.