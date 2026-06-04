New Jersey man doused workplace in gasoline in series of arsons, officials say

A 25-year-old man has been arrested after he doused his workplace in gasoline in a series of arsons in South Jersey Thursday, officials said.

Taquan N. Ayers, a licensed practical nurse at Oaks Integrated Care, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated arson, terroristic threats and other offenses in connection with multiple arsons in Camden County, officials said.

The first arson happened at around 11:50 a.m. at Ayer's apartment, according to officials.

Gloucester Township Police Department and fire crews responded to the Cherrywood Apartments at 1200 Little Gloucester Road for a fire that was allegedly intentionally set by Ayers, officials said.

Officials allege that Taquan N. Ayers intentionally set his apartment on fire Thursday. CBS News Philadelphia

Ayers was caught on surveillance video holding a gasoline can before the blaze. Officials said crews put out the fire at his apartment before it could spread to other units.

The second arson allegedly happened minutes later. Crews in Winslow Township responded to a fire at Oaks Integrated Care on Berlin-Cross Keys Road at 12:03 p.m.

Officials said Winslow Township Police Department and fire personnel arrived on the scene and found Ayers' vehicle on fire outside Oaks Integrated Care.

Ayers allegedly intentionally set his car on fire, and then entered Oaks Integrated Care with a gasoline can, officials said. He allegedly doused the lobby of his workplace in gasoline, and then tried to start a fire, but was unsuccessful.

Taquan N. Ayers set his car on fire outside his work and doused his office in gasoline, according to officials. He was arrested at the scene. CBS News Philadelphia

Officials also allege that Ayers made threatening comments toward coworkers and kept one of them locked in an office for several minutes. Ayers was arrested after walking outside of Oaks Integrated Care, officials said.

Numerous employees were inside Oaks Integrated Care at the time of the arson. No injuries were reported in the arson at Ayers' work or his apartment building, officials said.

Ayers will be taken to the Camden County Correctional Facility, pending a detention hearing in Superior Court.

The arsons are under investigation.