6 arrested during anti-ICE protest in Atlantic City over weekend

Several people were arrested and charged with simple assault and disorderly offenses during an anti-ICE protest in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Saturday.

Cristian Moreno-Rodriguez, the executive director of El Pueblo Unido of Atlantic City, said the crowd gathered to protest ICE activity in the city.

The demonstration was widely live-streamed on the organization's Facebook page.

Cellphone video captured as Moreno-Rodriguez was arrested by Atlantic City police during the protest outside the city's public safety building.

"Saturday did not silence us. Saturday did not break us. Saturday did not erase what our cameras have documented," Moreno-Rodriguez said. "While I was charged with obstruction, our community believes it is the leadership of the Atlantic City Police Department that has repeatedly stood in the way of justice."

The nonprofit community-based organization says it has been documenting ICE activity in the city since December of last year. They also say they have evidence and believe ICE is working with the Atlantic City Police Department.

"Our community has every right to demand answers. Instead, protestors left this building in handcuffs," he said.

Organizers said a counter-protester disrupted the demonstration repeatedly, causing issues.

Not long after, the video posted to El Pueblo Unido's Facebook page shows officers coming outside.

In a release, the department said officers responding to an altercation asked people to clear the street and the "designated access area."

Those who didn't comply were arrested. Police added they also arrested and charged the people involved in the original altercation.

In all, six people are being charged, according to ACPD.

"We were attacked by an agitator, and this agitator provoked the whole crowd, and yet we were the ones given consequences," Ana Paola Pazmino, executive director of Resistencia en Acción NJ, said.

On Monday, Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small released a statement saying:

"We are not against the Hispanic community. Atlantic City is a diverse, welcoming and multicultural city, and we value the many contributions the Hispanic community has made to our city and our community. This is an unfortunate situation, and I want to be clear that, as Mayor, and with respect to the Atlantic City Police Department, we do not have jurisdiction or authority over federal law enforcement operations. While we may not agree with the tactics being used, there is nothing within our legal authority that allows us to intervene in federal operations. Federal authorities do not notify the City or the Atlantic City Police Department when they plan to conduct operations in Atlantic City. Our responsibility is to continue serving and protecting all Atlantic City residents, regardless of background or nationality, and to ensure that every member of our community knows that they are valued. As Mayor of the Great City of Atlantic City, I am responsible for the health, welfare and safety of our residents and tourists. We have the absolute best police department in the world. Although we must recognize federal law supersedes state and municipal authority in this instance, the fine men and women of the Atlantic City Police Department will continue to do what they have always done, which is protect and serve our great city with dignity and grace."

Moreno-Rodriguez and other anti-ICE organizers are asking that all charges be dismissed.

CBS News Philadelphia is still waiting to hear back from the ICE Newark office on the situation.