Arrest warrant issued for Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice in connection to multi-car crash in Dallas

DALLAS — An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice in connection to a multi-car pile-up in Dallas on March 30.

The Dallas Police Department issued arrest warrants for 23-year-old Rice and 21-year-old Theodore Knox.

The DPD investigation found that Knox was driving a Corvette and Rice was in a Lamborghini. Both were speeding in the far-left lane of North Central Expressway near University Boulevard. The Lamborghini hit the center median wall, officials said, which caused four other vehicles to collide with each other.

Two people were treated at the scene for minor injuries, and two others were taken to the hospital for their minor injuries.

Rice faces one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury, and six counts of collision involving injury.

Knox is charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury, and six counts of collision involving injury.

Neither Rice or Knox are in custody at this time.

DPD said the passengers in the Corvette and Lamborghini will not be charged.

On April 3, Rice issued a statement taking responsibility for his part in the crash, posting to his story on Instagram, "Today I met with Dallas PD investigators regarding Saturday's accident. I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities. I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday's accident."

The NFL said it has been closely monitoring developments in the matter, per a league spokesman.

The investigation is ongoing.

Rice, who also played his college football at SMU, has just completed his rookie season with the Chiefs after the team selected him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.