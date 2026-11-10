Bengals back out of trade to acquire Arnold Ebiketie from Eagles to protect 2027 compensatory draft pick

The Cincinnati Bengals backed out of a trade for Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie because it would have resulted in the loss of a third-round compensatory pick in the 2027 NFL draft.

The potential roadblock was first unearthed on social media by Over the Cap's Nick Korte after NFL Network reported the trade was in the works.

Teams receive compensatory picks when they lose more qualifying free agents than they sign. Ebiketie's acquisition would have given the Bengals four qualifying free agents lost and four gained.

The Bengals are in line to receive a third-round compensatory pick after Trey Hendrickson signed with the Baltimore Ravens. They were also slated to send a sixth-round pick to the Eagles for Ebiketie, who has no sacks and two quarterback hits in nine games this season.

Cincinnati has won four straight and is 6-2 for the first time since 2015 going into a pivotal Sunday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with first place in the AFC North on the line.