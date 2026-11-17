Philadelphia is hosting four more Army-Navy games into 2034, officials announced Tuesday.

The games will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in 2028, 2030, 2032 and 2034, the directors of athletics at the U.S. Naval Academy and U.S. Military Academy said.

Officials began making an announcement in a news conference at 9 a.m. ET. You can watch the full announcement on CBS Philadelphia's YouTube channel.

The city is already set to host the 2027 Army-Navy game on Dec. 4, 2027, at the Linc.

"While the game is America's game and it's national, much of its history is here in Philadelphia," Tom Theodorakis, director of athletics at the U.S. Military Academy, said. "We talk about the Army-Navy game and this great city, it's been providing memories that have lasted generations, and what I love about it is that it transcends sports. This game has a soul, and its soul is here in Philadelphia."

The games in odd-numbered years will be awarded through a national bidding process beginning in January 2027, according to a news release.