Man wanted for murder after woman fatally shot inside North Philadelphia barbershop: police

By Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is wanted for multiple offenses in connection to a woman who was fatally shot inside a North Philadelphia barbershop last Saturday.

Police said 44-year-old Armond Hilton of Chester is wanted for murder and robbery.

Officers arrived at the 2500 block of West Lehigh Avenue for a radio call for a person with a gun on Oct. 7 a little after 1:45 p.m. Police said they found a 40-year-old woman unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head and torso.

The woman later identified as Nitiffa Wade. She was pronounced dead on the scene a little after 2 p.m.

Officials said Hilton is considered armed and dangerous. Police are urging anyone with information to call the Homicide Unit at 215-686-334 or call or text the PPD's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

There's a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and a conviction.

