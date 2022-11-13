Southwest Philly church, State Sen. Anthony Williams team up for turkey drive

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Many families are struggling to get food on the table this holiday season. But dozens of families in Southwest Philly went home with a free turkey ahead of Thanksgiving on Sunday.

Even in chilly weather, a line of people waited outside of Seventh Day Adventist Church to fill up their bags with free food in Southwest Philadelphia.

"Very helpful, grateful," Cynthia Pitts said. "Not really sure if we would have a good holiday due to having to pay bills."

One hundred fifty frozen turkeys were up for grabs. With the price of turkey up 28% over last year, that saves families a fair amount of money.

"So it's a collaboration, the turkeys were provided by State Sen. Anthony Williams and then everything else you see was provided by our church," Ja'Mon Johnson, the pastor of the church, said.

Those living in the area like Pamela Dawkins say they're thankful for the extra help before Thanksgiving day.

"Sometimes my money doesn't last all month, so this is helpful," Dawkins said.

Aside from turkeys, people could also get their hands on some canned goods and winter coats.

"I have a turkey with all the fixings and I have a winter coat because I needed one," Dawkins said. "You see the sweater and it's going to get cold soon."

Once their carts were filled, people could also get their vitals checked.

"Our prime objective was to really service the community, especially this community that doesn't really have access to these things," Johnson said.

With their first giveaway complete, the church hopes to continue the tradition for years to come.