Officer still recovering after fight at Deptford Mall

DEPTFORD N.J. (CBS) -- A South Jersey man is facing serious charges after police say he put an officer in a chokehold at the Deptford Mall.

A witness stepped in and was able to help the officer arrest the man.

Deptford police officer Anthony Gatto is recovering from a busted lip after being injured during a fight at the Deptford Mall Friday night.

"Some of the blood vessels in his eyes, some of the very small capillaries, had burst, so we had some redness in his eyes. So that's something indicative, something we look for, when we're dealing with incidents of strangulation," Det. Sgt. Robert Jones, of the Deptford PD, said.

Police spokesperson Bob Jones says an unruly man was harassing shoppers and refused to leave, so mall security called police.

"As Officer Gatto came in to take the subject to the ground, to effect the arrest, the male allegedly grabbed Officer Gatto by the neck in what is commonly referred to as a guillotine chokehold," Jones said.

Officer Gatto was just getting out of the chokehold when a mall patron who saw the commotion, Robert Fitzpatrick, stepped in and put the suspect in a chokehold.

"I held him, restrained him, talked to him, trying to defuse the situation. A little bit of conversation from, you know, the hold. Police arrived on the scene, took control of the scene and was that. The officer left. Glad he's OK," Fitzpatrick said.

Jones says Officer Gatto was alone because his partner was responding to another incident.

The Deptford Police Department is still reeling from the loss of Officer Bobby Shisler, who was killed in the line of duty.

"We have a civic duty to our police officers. I think they have a lot on their plate right now. I think as citizens of this country, we have to be all hands on deck," Fitzpatrick said.

Police normally discourage people from intervening, but Jones says bystanders should use their best judgment when it comes to helping an officer in distress.

"We had somebody that jumped right in, they didn't need to be asked," Jones said. "They just jumped in and for that we are very, very appreciative."

As for the suspect, Michael Carberry, was arrested and charged with several crimes, including criminal attempted homicide.