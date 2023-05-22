Meet the Penns Grove HS teacher who helped police at the Deptford Mall

Penns Grove HS teacher steps up to help police officer at Deptford Mall

DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- A South Jersey man has been arrested, accused of fighting with a police officer at the Deptford Mall.

Police say the suspect put the police officer into a chokehold, but a bystander, Robert Fitzpatrick, intervened.

Fitzpatrick, an English teacher and football coach at Penns Grove High School, says he had no idea his jiu-jitsu training would come in handy the way it did.

"It's a shame that it escalated the way it did," Fitzpatrick said.

Fitzpatrick was on his way to a T-Mobile store at the Deptford Mall to get his phone serviced Friday night when he noticed a man arguing with mall security. Then, a police officer arrived.

"The officer who was trying to escort him out of the mall. My assumption from his cardboard sign was that he was panhandling. But he was very abrasive to mallgoers," Fitzpatrick said.

Police say the man refused to leave and put the officer in a chokehold.

Fitzpatrick jumped into action, knocking the suspect to the floor.

"I put my body weight on his back and just came with a chokehold. But as I felt getting control of the situation, I loosened up and began to speak to him. I wanted him to know. I'm not here to hurt you. I have three children. I'm trying to go home to my three children. I assure you sir, I'm going home to my three boys," Fitzpatrick said.

The officer was then able to escape.

Fitzpatrick says backup officers arrived and put handcuffs on the suspect.

"The Deptford Police Department has been through so much and that officer has every right to go home to his family as well," Fitzpatrick said.

Fitzpatrick is referring to the department's loss of Officer Bobby Shisler, who died two weeks ago, two months after being shot by a suspect.

Fitzpatrick is grateful to the store manager who watched his 5 and 8-year-old sons while he intervened in the fight.

In a statement, the Deptford Police Chief says he is forever grateful for Fitzpatrick's bravery.

"I am an average man just, you know, just trying to be a good man. And I have three beautiful boys and they bring out the best in me," Fitzpatrick said.

Fitzpatrick says he hopes others would do what he did in the same situation.

"I hope people will be more inclined to engage and not sit by. We're all responsible. It's our civic duty to protect each other," Fitzpatrick said.

Fitzpatrick says he hopes the suspect gets the help he needs.

Michael Carberry, 43, was charged with criminal attempted homicide and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, among other crimes.