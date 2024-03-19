Family of Anthony Allegrini Jr. files lawsuit seeking $50M after Pa. State Police officer fatally shot him

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Family and friends of Anthony Allegrini Jr. marched Tuesday, holding signs with his picture. Nine months ago, he was shot and killed by Pennsylvania State Police during a car meetup on I-95.

The family has filed a civil suit seeking $50 million.

In front of dozens of supporters on the grass of Pennsylvania State Police's Belmont barracks, the parents of Allegrini Jr. spoke out.

"A bright light in our home is gone and diminished," Anthony Allegrini Sr. said.

"Everything is gone. Not just the young gentlemen you see with the curly hair. Every second of his existence is gone. Our lives are gone. It's almost not worth living," he added.

In June 2023, their son was shot and killed by Pennsylvania State Police.

Allegrini's family says he had pulled over on I-95 to watch other cars perform tricks on the interstate near Penn's Landing.

Nine months later, a lawyer for the family and three other people who were in the car with him at the time filed a civil rights lawsuit against the state trooper who they say pulled the trigger. They're seeking $50 million in damages and a jury trial.

"This lawsuit is not about money," Enrique Latoison, the lawyer for Allegrini's family, said. "This is about justice for the family."

Back in June, Pennsylvania State Police said Allegrini Jr. failed to stop his car and hit two troopers.

One of those troopers shot at the 18-year-old, who later died at the scene.

"We don't have answers here so this is the first step in moving forward," Latoison said. "We will not remain silent."

The lawsuit filed Friday disputes the narrative, alleging the trooper who opened fire pulled out his gun "within seconds of stopping" Allegrini Jr. and fired into his car.

The lawsuit claims troopers used excessive force and failed to provide lifesaving measures to Allegrini Jr. It also claims the other plaintiffs were "falsely detained and arrested without probable cause and any legal justification."

"We are not going away," Latoison said. "This matter is not over. It is just beginning."

While the lawsuit names the trooper who discharged their weapon as Robert Sobeck Jr., state police have yet to do so. And no criminal charges have been filed in this case.

CBS News Philadelphia was not able to reach the trooper for comment.

A spokesperson for state police said Tuesday they are not commenting on the case "due to the pending litigation and continuing investigation."

CBS Philadelphia also reached out to the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office.

A spokesperson there said the investigation is "active and ongoing." She notes the lack of body-worn cameras is a "challenge" in the investigation.