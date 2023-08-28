Man killed in Old City shooting near Independence Hall identified: police

Deadly Old City shooting being investigated as road rage, Philadelphia police say

Deadly Old City shooting being investigated as road rage, Philadelphia police say

Deadly Old City shooting being investigated as road rage, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A deadly shooting in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood over the weekend is now being investigated as a possible case of road rage. The shooting happened just steps away from Independence Hall Saturday night near 5th and Chestnut streets, according to police.

A 29-year-old man was shot and killed, according to police. Police identified the victim as Angel Luis Rios.

Another victim also drove himself to Pennsylvania Hospital in a white Cadillac with bullet holes after he was shot in the arm.

The sources have told CBS News Philadephia that one gunman was in a car and another was on a motorcycle.

No arrests have been made as the investigation continues.