The U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia has identified a man wanted in a deadly hit-and-run in the city's Juniata Park neighborhood.

Angel Luis Morales, 29, was charged on Nov. 17 with accident involving death, homicide by vehicle, accident involving death with no license and related charges. Police say Morales, an unlicensed driver, was driving a white Infiniti M37 at an "unreasonably high speed" on Dec. 19, 2025, when he hit a 63-year-old woman at the intersection of Whitaker and Wyoming avenues.

Police say Morales stopped briefly to look at the woman before speeding away. She later died at the hospital.

The Infiniti was later found unoccupied in the city's Feltonville neighborhood.

A cash reward is being offered for information leading to Morales' arrest. He has a distinct tattoo of a gun below his right eye.

The marshals say he is known to frequent the Kensington area.

Anyone with information can contact 1-866-865-TIPS (8477).