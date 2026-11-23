A teenager from Liberia got life-changing treatments in Delaware at Nemours Children's Hospital.

Andri Williams, 15, is recovering after his seventh surgery.

"I feel great, especially now," he said. "I feel like a normal kid."

Andri has dwarfism, which is technically called skeletal dysplasia, marked by short stature.

"People used to make fun of me for how I looked, and it just lowered my self-esteem and just made me feel bad about myself," Andri said.

His mom, Angel Quioh, said that in their native West African country, it was difficult to get the right kind of treatment. They eventually got to Nemours in Delaware, which has one of the largest and most respected medical programs in the world for little people.

"They made us feel so understood. They made us feel so included, welcome. They gave us hope," Quioh said.

Andri had bowed legs, which is a common trait with dwarfism. The pain made walking impossible for him. His first surgery at Nemours in 2017 was to lessen the bowing.

"We've given him a pain-free ability to walk," Dr. Stuart Mackenzie said. "He first came in with some of the most extreme bowing that we've ever seen."

Mackenzie said over the past nine years, Andri has had a number of surgeries on his legs, hips and most recently his spine in September.

"I think his prognosis is great," Mackenzie said.

Andri said he's amazed by how much his life has changed at Nemours.

"I look normal," he said. "It's interesting because I get to do things that I usually couldn't do before. It just feels amazing."

"It has been a blessing for my family," Quioh said.

With a magical smile, the teenager has endured incredible physical and mental anguish and has emerged with some remarkable wisdom.

"It doesn't matter how you look, it's how you feel and how you think," Andri said. "And my dream is just to be hope for other kids like me."

Andri, who lives with relatives in South Jersey when he's at Nemours for treatment, said in addition to helping others, he wants to eventually be a technical engineer.

With no additional surgeries planned, Andri is now getting ready to head back to Liberia