Amtrak reopens South Concourse at Philadelphia's 30th Street Station after major renovations

After two years of construction, a section of Philadelphia's William H. Gray III 30th Street Station is finally open for travelers.

Amtrak cut the ribbon on the station's newly renovated South Concourse on Friday, marking the completion of a major project that includes the restoration of the Main Hall.

Monday marks the first full day travelers can experience the updated travel hub.

Renovations brought several upgrades, including new elevators and escalators at four of five station platforms and updated restrooms.

Dunkin' and Starbucks locations, along with new dining and retail options, are expected to open over the coming months.

Other renovations include new electrical substations and heating and air conditioning equipment designed to improve energy efficiency.

Additional improvements planned for the nearly 500,000-square-foot station include an upgraded lounge, enhancements to Market Street Plaza, improved customer waiting areas and expanded food and retail options.

Construction has now shifted to the north side of the station.

The approximately $550 million project is expected to be completed by the end of 2028.

"We're preserving one of Philadelphia's iconic landmarks while creating a more modern and enjoyable experience for the millions of customers who rely on it," Amtrak Vice President of Government Affairs & Corporate Communications Ken Altman said.

"For almost a century, the 30th Street Station has connected Philadelphia to communities across the Commonwealth and the country," U.S. Senator John Fetterman said. "Amtrak's work to transform 30th Street and its South Concourse will ensure this historic landmark continues to deliver for the millions of passengers who move through it each year. I join the community in celebrating this opening and look forward to their continued progress."

"This is a big win for Philadelphia and Pennsylvania," U.S. Senator Dave McCormick said. "When travelers arrive in Philadelphia, they'll be greeted by an iconic station complete with modern improvements that ensure a world class travel experience."