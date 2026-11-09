Child, 2 other people injured in crash involving ambulance in West Philadelphia, police say
Three people, including a child, were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash involving an ambulance in West Philadelphia Monday night, police said.
It happened in the area of 63rd and Race streets just after 6 p.m.
Police said at least three vehicles, including an ambulance, were involved in the crash.
Police said the injuries to the child and two other people don't appear to be life-threatening.
It's unclear what led to the crash.
This is a developing story and will be updated.