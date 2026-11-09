Child, 2 other people injured in crash involving ambulance in West Philadelphia, police say

Three people, including a child, were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash involving an ambulance in West Philadelphia Monday night, police said.

It happened in the area of 63rd and Race streets just after 6 p.m.

Police said at least three vehicles, including an ambulance, were involved in the crash.

CBS News Philadelphia

Police said the injuries to the child and two other people don't appear to be life-threatening.

It's unclear what led to the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.