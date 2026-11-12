Hundreds of Amazon packages scattered across busy road in Plymouth Meeting

Hundreds of Amazon orders were left scattered along a busy roadway in Montgomery County late Wednesday night.

About 30 carts filled with hundreds of Amazon packages were littered across West Germantown Pike in Plymouth Meeting and have remained there for hours.

The incident happened just before midnight, about a half-mile from Plymouth Meeting Mall, police said.

The carts allegedly fell out of a tractor-trailer, a witness told CBS News Philadelphia.

The mess blocked traffic for a while before police moved the carts to the side of the road.

There is an Amazon facility located about two miles from where the spill occurred.

Police said they have been unable to reach anyone at Amazon. A tow truck is on the way to help clear the packages, police said.

It remains unclear what caused the packages to spill or where they came from.