Over 13,000 air conditioning units recalled due to fire risk as extreme heat grips eastern U.S.

More than 13,000 air conditioning units are being recalled by Amana Heating and Air Conditioning because of the risk they could cause fires and burns even when turned off.

The recall was issued in late June for window-room air conditioners and through-the-wall air conditioners or heat pumps.

According to Amana, the heating element in the units "can remain energized during a ground fault, despite being turned off, posing a risk of fire or burn injury to consumers."

The recall covers approximately 13,533 units, about 53 of which were sold in Canada, according to the company.

The units were sold via direct sales and by heating and cooling retailers across the country from April 2025 and December 2025 for between $850 and $1,500.

The following models, which Amana says are most likely to be found in hotels, apartment buildings and commercial spaces, are included in the recall:

Through the Wall (TTW)

PBH113J35AA | Heat pump

PBH093J35AA | Heat pump

PBH073J35AA | Heat pump

PBE123J35AA | Air conditioner

PBE093J35AA | Air conditioner

Window-Room-Air-Conditioners (WRAC)

AH183J35AA | Heat pump

AH123J35AA | Heat pump

AH093J35AA | Heat pump

AE183J35AA | Air conditioner

AE123J35AA | Air conditioner

AE093J35AA | Air conditioner

While no injuries have been reported in connection with the recalled units, Amana said Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing, Inc. has received one report of plastic on the unit melting.

Customers who own or use the recalled air conditioning and heat pumps should contact DCT at 855-812-8989 or submit a request online for a full refund.

The recall comes as much of the eastern U.S. is under extreme heat warnings and heat advisories. Cities from Boston to Washington, D.C. could break heat records over the Fourth of July and are dealing with multiple days with temperatures in the upper 90s and triple digits. Intense humidity could make it feel closer to 105-110.