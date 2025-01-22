Allentown, Pennsylvania, mulls ordinance to protect immigrants in response to President Trump's crackdown

In response to President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, officials in Allentown, Pennsylvania, are debating whether to declare the city a welcoming city, which is similar to a sanctuary city.

The ordinance would ban police from assisting federal immigration officials with enforcement actions, unless they are legally required to.

"If we say we value diversity, if we say it's our strength, then let's codify that," Allentown Council Member Ce-Ce Gerlach, who co-sponsored the bill, said.

In a city where 54% of the population is Hispanic, many people in Allentown have expressed fear of Mr. Trump's promise to carry out mass deportations.

Gerlach is the daughter of an undocumented immigrant from Jamaica.

"Even with passing this welcoming city legislation, ICE can come into the city and perform their enforcement responsibilities," Gerlach said. "All this is saying, and all really a sanctuary city is saying, is we don't have the resources to assist you."

But the bill could face an uphill battle in becoming law. Allentown City Council President Daryl Hendricks, a former Allentown police officer, said he's planning to vote no on the bill.

"I will be opposed to it," Hendricks said. "I think my law enforcement — city police — should be able to cooperate with federal officials in going after those criminals and those illegals who are involved in criminal activity."

While city council members are divided on the issue, many immigrant families fear what will happen next.

CBS News Philadelphia spoke with a mother from Bethlehem who is married to an undocumented immigrant from the Dominican Republic. She believes the bill could protect her husband, who travels to Allentown for work.

"This is very hard, you know?" she said. "I think if the city of Allentown is thinking about doing it, it would help all of us, all of the immigrants in this tough situation that we're going through."

Council members could vote on the issue of whether Allentown will become a welcoming city during a committee meeting at City Hall on Feb. 5.