Gabriel Cartagena wanted for fatally shooting woman, 1-year-old grandson in Allentown: DA

1-year-old boy and woman killed; multiple people hurt in separate shootings in Allentown, Pa.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Allentown are searching for a man accused of fatally shooting a woman and her 1-year-old grandson last week, the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office said on Thursday.

An arrest warrant was issued for 43-year-old Gabriel Cartagena in the killings of 44-year-old Ada Ortiz and her 1-year-old grandson, Sebastian Serrano Jr.

Cartagena is being charged with two counts of criminal homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault and other offenses, the DA's Office said. He's currently at large and considered armed and dangerous.

Police found Ortiz and her grandson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the living room of a home at 160 Chestnut Street in Allentown on Dec. 29, the DA's office said.

A third gunshot victim, Leandro Ortiz, the husband of Ada, was shot in the upper left side of his chest, the DA's office said.

Leandro Ortiz told police he was shot by Cartagena when he stepped between the shooter and a 7-year-old child inside the home, according to the DA's office.

The shooting is under investigation by multiple agencies, including the Allentown Police Department, Lehigh County Homicide Task Force and Pennsylvania State Police, among others.

Police are asking anyone with information on Cartagena's whereabouts to contact the authorities.