Woman, baby boy killed in Allentown shooting identified: Lehigh County Coroner

1-year-old boy and woman killed; multiple people hurt in separate shootings in Allentown, Pa.

1-year-old boy and woman killed; multiple people hurt in separate shootings in Allentown, Pa.

1-year-old boy and woman killed; multiple people hurt in separate shootings in Allentown, Pa.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- The 1-year-old boy and 44-year-old woman who were killed in an Allentown, Pennsylvania home shooting Friday night were identified by the Lehigh County Coroner's Office Tuesday afternoon.

The 1-year-old baby boy, identified by Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio as Sebastian Serrano, was found shot inside a home on the 100 block of Chestnut Street just after 10 p.m. Friday. The Lehigh County Coroner ruled the baby's death a homicide and said an autopsy is ongoing.

The 44-year-old woman identified by officials as Ada Ortiz was found shot in her home just before 10 p.m. Officials said Ortiz's cause of death was homicide by multiple gunshot wounds.

The Lehigh County Coroner said the shooting that killed Serrano and Ortiz and injured a 66-year-old man, who police said was expected to survive, happened at around 8:49 p.m. Friday inside a home on the 100 block of Chestnut Street.

Allentown Police Department along with the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force and the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office are investigating the fatal shooting.